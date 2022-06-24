Mrs Noone (77) was found dead at her home in Ratheen Avenue by police on Sunday.

Her son Barry has been charged with murder.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Noone’s funeral will be held in Holy Trinity Church, Cookstown at 12pm with burial afterwards at Forthill Cemetery.

Church Steeple and Cross

A funeral notice reads that Mrs Una Noone (nee McOsker) died suddenly on June 19, 2022.

She is the beloved mum of Tracey and Barry, cherished Nanny of Tiarnan and mother in law of Graham Cox (London)

She is the daughter of the late Hugh and Agnes and sister of Patsy, Dympna (McAleer), Marie (Bradley), Kevin, Brian, Bridget (Dempsey), Charlie and the late Vincent (R.I.P).

It stated: “Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughter, son, grandson, son in-law, sisters, brothers, sister in-laws, brothers in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours and the wider family circle. Donations in lieu if desired directly to Macmillan Cancer Care.”

-