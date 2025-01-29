Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The funeral of Portadown man, who tragically died following an incident at work, is to took place on Tuesday.

Gareth ‘Paddy’ Richardson passed away last Wednesday night days after he was airlifted to hospital following an electrocution incident at work on January 10.

Gareth 'Paddy' Richardson, from Portadown, Co Armagh, who recently died following a work place incident in Keady, Co Armagh.

Mr Richardson, who was married with 4 children, has been described as a great character who loved a laugh and was an avid fan of Portadown FC.

In a public notice his family said Mr Richardson, from Jervis Street, died peacefully on January 22 at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. He is the loving and devoted husband of Sarah and adored daddy of Travis, Ella-Marie, Jorgie and Bradley. The son of Ann and the late George he is the treasured brother of Nigel (Julie) and Darren (Dorothy) also a much loved uncle of Jake, Becky and Curtis.

Today (Monday) there will be a funeral service at 1pm in Thomas Street Methodist Church with committal following in Kernan Cemetery.

Tributes paid to Gareth 'Paddy' Richardson by Portadown FC.

The family has asked that donations in lieu of flowers are for the benefit of the N.I. Air Ambulance www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to N.I. Air Ambulance c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.

"The family wish to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Willowbank Surgery, Keady, The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Rapid Response Team and the staff of the Royal Victoria Hospital ICU,” said the statement. His employers, David Jameson Roofing Services Ltd, said: “Thank you for your prayers for our colleague Gareth 'Paddy' Richardson but it is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Gareth has sadly passed away this evening (Wednesday).

"Paddy was a great character, very pleasant, thoughtful and took great pride in his work. He would never pass you when out or at the football. Simply put, a gentleman!

"Our thoughts are with Gareth's wife Sarah, his children, family and friends.”

Gareth 'Paddy' Richardson from Portadown, Co Armagh who died tragically following an incident in Keady on January 10 this year.

Portadown Football Club said: “Everyone at Portadown Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of Gareth Richardson.

"Gareth, or 'Paddy' as he was affectionately known, was an ardent supporter and followed home and away having been brought up with the club in his blood by way of his late father Geordie who was kit man at Shamrock Park for over three decades with the Richardson family and Portadown FC having a strong affinity down through the years with his late Uncles Nat and Bill also holding roles at the club.

"We pass on our heartfelt sympathies to Gareth's wife, children, mother, brothers and the whole Richardson family circle at this sad time and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Hillhaven Flute Band said: “The officers and the members of Hillhaven Flute Band are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our past members and good friend Gareth “Paddy” Richardson. Paddy always had a good sense of humour and the best character to be around. He will be sorely missed by all.

"We offer our thoughts and prayers to Paddy’s wife Sarah, children and the entire family circle at this difficult time.”