Described by many as a woman with a heart of gold who worked tirelessly for her community, Edgarstown Residents Association, of which she was chairperson, announced her death on Friday afternoon.

In a post on Facebook, the Association said: “With a heavy heart we announce the sudden passing of Phyllis Abraham, our chairperson, our leader, our everything.

“You will be sorely missed by everybody, a void we will never fill.”

Phyllis Abraham

Phyllis had also been involved with Portadown Cares, a local charity group.

She has been described as a ‘passionate community activist’ who put her heart and soul into her community.

Phyllis is the devoted partner of Stephen, loving mother of William, mother-in-law of Catherine and much loved Ninny of Jay, Ellie, Kai and Carter, dearest sister of William, Paul, Anita, Melvin and the late Ronald and Joel.

Her funeral is today (Monday) at St. Columba’s Parish Church at 2pm with committal following in Kernan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations for the benefit of St. Columba’s Penguins via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to St. Columba’s Parish Church c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown BT63 5HS.

