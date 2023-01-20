The funeral is to take place today of Shane Whitla who was gunned down closed to his home in Lurgan last Thursday evening.

Mr Whitla, who was shot several times including in the back, died in Lord Lurgan Park from his injuries on January 12. He was 39 years old.

Shane Whitla from Lurgan was found murdered in Lord Lurgan Park on Thursday evening.

Mr Whitla was the dearly loved son of Patricia and the late John of Victoria Street in Lurgan. He is also mourned by his three children Josh, Jamie and Tynisha.

He was the brother of Paul, Patrice, Francis, Nathan, Connor and the late Nigel and Natasha R.I.P.

His funeral is tomorrow Friday at 9.45am from Lorna Donnelly's home 24 Prospect Way to St Peter's Church for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Shane's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter's Church webcam.

His death is very deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

