Tributes have been paid to popular Portadown man Anthony Lawless who died on Tuesday June 27.

Anthony Lawless from Portadown, Co Armagh who died on June 27, 2023

His daughter Julia Edgar said: “Our hearts are broken There are no words to describe the pain we feel on the loss of our daddy. The best husband to mum, the best dad and father in law to us and the proudest granda you would ever meet.

"Anthony Lawless was the most patient, kind and compassionate man. A man who would do anything for his family. He is loved by so many and will be forever missed.

"Thank you to everyone who has said prayers, lit candles, given us relics and provided words of comfort and support over these last few painful days. Dad will never be forgotten, our world.”

His wife Geraldine said: “You will never leave me in my heart always. We first met on Graveyard Sunday June 1973 and we will say goodbye in the same spot 2023.”

Hundreds of people from Portadown and far beyond, including many councillors sitting on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, have also paid tribute to Mr Lawless and sent messages of condolences to his family at this tragic time.

The Millennium Court in Portadown said: “The Board of Directors and Staff at Millennium Court wish to express our heartfelt condolences to our Company Manager Geraldine on the sudden passing of her husband Anthony.

"Anthony was very much part of the team here, helping out with odd-jobs and treating us to his homemade eclairs. He will be sorely missed by us all.

"Millennium Court will be closed tomorrow to allow staff to attend Anthony's funeral. Please keep Geraldine and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Tír na nÓg GFC said: “The Committee and members of Tír na nÓg CLG deeply regret the passing of Anthony Lawless, father of member Gerard and father-in-law to member Orlagh and grandfather of youth playing members Aoise, Saorla and Jack. We send our condolences to Anthony's wife Geraldine, children Gerard, John and Julia, grandchildren and wider family circle. Mary Queen of the Gael, Pray for him. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Mr Lawless, who died on Tuesday (June 27), is the husband of Geraldine and a dearly loved father of John, Gerard and Julia and dear brother of Peter, Paul, Colum and the late John-Francis, Oliver and Ann. R.I.P.

Anthony will repose at his late residence 32A Derrylettiff Road until his funeral on Friday leaving his home at 10.20am to the Church of St. John The Baptist, Drumcree for Requiem Mass at 11.00am.

His death is deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Emma and Orlagh, son-in-law Ben, grandchildren Aoise, Beth, Ollie, Saorla, Jack and Muireann, brothers, nieces, nephews and family circle.

The family has asked for family flowers only, but donations if desired can be sent to the N.I. Air Ambulance c/o the family, donation box in the family home.