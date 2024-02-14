Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former pupil of St Ronan’s College in Lurgan, tributes have flooded social media for Matthew David McGrath who died peacefully on Monday (February 12) at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

In tributes to Matty has he was known to his friends, one person said: “So heartbreaking. Beautiful young lad. My thoughts and prayers for his family circle and friends.”

Another person said: “So sorry to hear about the death of Matthew may his gentle soul RIP thinking of his entire family at this very very difficult time.”

One friend said: “He was so beloved none of the fellas will ever forget his silly laugh. Love you Matty rest easy brother.”

Another said: “Matty you will be missed, you would’ve lit up any dark room.”

He is the dearly beloved son of Tom and Amanda McGrath, of Lockvale Manor, Aghalee and much loved brother of Robert and Amy. Also the brother-in-law of Aggie and uncle to Ciprian

He is also the much loved grandson of the late Leonard and Eilish McGrath and Joanna and the late David Balfour, loving nephew to Lenny, David, Martin, Maria, Kevin, Nicola, Tim and Mark.

Matthew's remains will be reposing at his home with his funeral to be held tomorrow Thursday at 11.15am to St Patrick's Church, Aghagallon for 12pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.