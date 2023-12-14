Tributes have been paid to Lurgan businessman Jarlath McConville, a talented singer and tireless worker for charities, who has died.

Jarlath McConville outside his North Street Shop. LM30-102gc

Mr McConville, who ran the family shoe shop in North Street for more than 50 years, was a familiar face to generations of school children and families in Lurgan who went to Jarlath for their new school shoes and dancing shoes.

Jarlath McConville in his North Street shop with an old clog which were made in Lurgan over 50 years ago. LM30-100gc

Known to enjoy a good natter, Jarlath was always full of chat with customers, giving each person of his time and advice, plus plenty of news around the town and country.

Incredibly kind, Jarlath was involved in multiple charities with the one closes to his heart being St Vincent de Paul. Ten years ago he was honoured with one of the highest accolades you can receive from the Vatican. Mr McConville was presented with the Benemerenti Medal by the Bishop of Dromore, Dr John McAreavey, following a special service marking 150th anniversary of St Vincent de Paul in Lurgan, in recognition of his services to the community. He was not the first in his family to receive this prestigious honour as it was presented to his late aunt Angela, a former music teacher at St Michael’s Senior High School.

Having joined St Vincent de Paul aged 16 in 1950, Mr McConville became secretary in 1956, a post he held until 13 years ago and even after his retirement from the post he continued to man collection boxes outside St Peter’s Church after all Sunday Masses. Over the years, with other members of the SVP conference, he visited needy patients at Lurgan Hospital, Waringfield Hospital, Manor Home and Hoop Hill Old People’s homes.

Jarlath McConville. LM30-101gc

He is probably best known as owner of his shoe shop, the oldest of its kind in Northern Ireland and the oldest in Lurgan. It was started by his great grandfather Dan 133 years ago and Jarlath is the fifth generation proprietor. Even at work he continued his charitable endeavours and raised a substantial sum for Action Cancer throughout the years.

He has a multitude of talents and won medals for singing, Irish dancing, playing the violin and playing Gaelic and soccer.

Charming and knowledgeable, he enlightened many over the years through his contributions to TV and radio, and recalls talking about Sir Robert Matthew’s plans for the new city of Craigavon before it was even built.

He served on 18 different organisations including North Street Traders, the Irish Council for the National Operatic and Dramatic Association of London, the local branch of the CEMA (a forerunner of the NI Arts Council) and the Lurgan Catholic Association, to name a few.

Jarlath helped form Lurgan Operatic Society in 1950 and was appointed secretary in 1956, a post he held for 30 years before becoming Vice-President. He played many principal parts and on a few occasions his leading lady was local professional actress Stella McCusker.

In a production of the Merry Widow, he won Best Male Voice against competition from across the UK and Ireland. He was also offered a tour of America with a musical group but had to turn it down due to business commitments.

Mr McConville was on the Board of Governors of St Peter’s Primary School and the Department of Education. He wrote a musical column for the Irish Sunday Press and was also one of the recipients of the Mayor’s Award from Craigavon Borough Council. His talents featured in a book called ‘Touching a Chord’ which found its way to the White House after the author met with former President Bill Clinton’s wife Hilary.

In an interview with the Lurgan Mail just over 10 years ago he said he felt proud that all the organisations he was connected with were non-political and non-sectarian. “I feel very much at home with all sections of the community,” he said, revealing he had been asked to stand for election to Lurgan council but turned it down as he didn’t want to be involved in politics.

In one tribute to Mr McConville, a former customer said: “RIP to one of Lurgan’s true legends, a gentleman in the truest sense of the word, he will be missed by all who knew him and who bought a pair of shoes in his shop, rest in peace Jarlath.”

Another said: “A piece of Lurgan history gone but never forgotten. God bless him.”

And a third said: “The tinkle from the doorbell then the waft of leather as you stepped inside. Jarlath was a gent who greeted everyone with respect. So many fond memories from his shop, from platforms in the 70s to my first pair of Docs in the 90s. RIP Jarlath.”

One person said: “The 1st Docs I ever got came from Jarlath Such a true gentleman he was.”

Another said: “Sad news. A real character and old-school gentleman.”

Mr Jarlath McConville died on December 11th 2023. peacefully at his home. Ashford 97 North Street. Jarlath was the dearly beloved son of the late Lauretia McConville, and loving nephew of the late Joseph, Angela, Ita and Brendan R.I.P, and loving cousin of Finola and Ursula.

His funeral is today Thursday at 1.30pm with interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery. His passing is very deeply regretted by his loving cousins and entire family circle.