FUSE FM radio presenter and Causeway Coast photographer Tracey set to abseil down Fair Head
On Saturday, June 21, Tracey will take part in the Fairhead Abseil to support the charity Little Heroes.
Tracey will be abseiling down the 90 foot cliff face in aid of the charity for the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.
By supporting Little Heroes, Tracey will be helping to purchase vital new equipment to diagnose and treat the hospital’s young patients, to provide facilities and services for families to fund research into children’s illnesses whilst championing the ‘Big Heroes’ - the dedicated paediatric healthcare professionals at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.
Tracey, who has set a fundraising target of £500, said: “I would love it if you could sponsor me for this great cause.”
To donate to Tracey’s fundraising abseil, go to JustGiving.