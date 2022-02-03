Future Chef Olivia geared up for ‘Titanic food fight’

The NI Final will take place at Belfast Met’s Titanic Quarter campus and the winner will go on to represent Northern Ireland against other UK regions in March. Joining Jean-Christophe and bringing their knowledge of homegrown produce and NI tastes to the judging panel, are owner of the Deane’s restaurant empire, Chef Michael Deane and Food Development Chef at Henderson Foodservice, Geoff Baird. 2021 saw hundreds of young cooks battle it out at the pass, creating dishes hoping to make the Northern Ireland final of the competition and securing what the future pipeline of talent looks like for the NI hospitality industry. Geoff said: “By our very nature, chefs have passion, and that is what we are all looking for when it comes to these FutureChef finalists. I know that whoever goes through to the grand final in London will represent everything that is great about Northern Ireland hospitality – taste, passion, provenance and something that is truly unique in the world.” Each finalist will step into their future chef roles on the day, wearing full Chef Whites provided by Henderson Foodservice, to really look and feel the part. Jean-Christophe Novelli, who will jet back to Belfast to taste-test the final round said: “I am extremely excited and privileged to be part of the judging for this year’s competition and cannot wait to discover the talent of the next generation.”