Police have confirmed a man has sadly died from injuries sustained in a road traffic collision in the Lisburn area on Tuesday, May 6.

He was 22-year-old Gabriel Johnston, from the Belfast area.

In a statement issued this evening (Monday, May 12), Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry at Sheepwalk Road, at shortly after 5pm on Tuesday 6th May.

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Gabriel Johnston. Photo provided by PSNI

“Gabriel Johnston, who was 22 years old and from the Belfast area, and was the driver of the car, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries following the collision but has since sadly passed away.

“Our investigation to establish the circumstances of the collision is ongoing, and we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries."

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 1372 of 06/05/25.