Gala event marks the 100th anniversary of Ballinderry War Memorial Hall

The hall was built as a permanent remembrance of the brave young men of the district who served, and many of whom gave up their lives, in the Great War.
1. Gala marks the 100th anniversary of Ballinderry War Memorial Hall
The officers of the hall committee made a presentation to the Mayors charity Cancer fund for Children. Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
2. Gala marks the 100th anniversary of Ballinderry War Memorial Hall
The Mayor, Councillor Andrew Gowan, was one of the special guests at the 100th anniversary gala at Ballinderry War Memorial Hall Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
3. Gala marks the 100th anniversary of Ballinderry War Memorial Hall
Invited guests enjoyed the celebrations Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
4. Gala marks the 100th anniversary of Ballinderry War Memorial Hall
Invited guests enjoyed the celebrations Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni