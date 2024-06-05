A gala evening was held recently to mark the 100th anniversary of the Ballinderry War Memorial HallA gala evening was held recently to mark the 100th anniversary of the Ballinderry War Memorial Hall
Gala event marks the 100th anniversary of Ballinderry War Memorial Hall

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 5th Jun 2024, 11:27 BST
A special gala evening was held recently to mark the 100th anniversary of the Ballinderry War Memorial Hall.

The hall was built as a permanent remembrance of the brave young men of the district who served, and many of whom gave up their lives, in the Great War.

The officers of the hall committee made a presentation to the Mayors charity Cancer fund for Children.

The Mayor, Councillor Andrew Gowan, was one of the special guests at the 100th anniversary gala at Ballinderry War Memorial Hall

Invited guests enjoyed the celebrations

Invited guests enjoyed the celebrations

