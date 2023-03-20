The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn is the latest property to secure AA 4 Star Silver rating and secure a prestigious AA Rosette for Culinary Excellence.

This latest accolade for Galgorm Collection sees the group awarded AA Rosettes for Culinary Excellence across its entire portfolio of hotel restaurants including Fratelli Ristorante at Galgorm, Hunter’s Bar at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in Templepatrick - currently AA Hotel of the Year for Northern Ireland - and now its newest offering, the restaurant at The Old Inn.

Its new AA 4-Star Silver status was awarded based on the property’s superior level of high standards across hospitality, service and cleanliness, as well as the quality of its food and dining offering.

The award follows a multi-million-pound investment into refurbishing the historic property to Galgorm Collection’s exacting standards, including a full revamp of the 1614 bar, 120-seater restaurant, lobby and selected guest rooms. The hotel also opened its showstopping outdoor Treetop Spa to guests in December 2022.

The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn, part of Galgorm Collection, has achieved AA 4-Star Silver status and been awarded a prestigious AA Rosette for Culinary Excellence 2023. Pictured are Charlotte McClean, hotel manager at The Old Inn and the hotel's restaurant’s executive chef Gavin Murphy.

Led by executive chef Gavin Murphy, the restaurant at The Old Inn has been establishing itself as a premier gourmet destination since undergoing refurbishment last year and its new AA Rosette award firmly cements the venue in the top 10 per cent of culinary establishments throughout the UK.

Judged independently by an AA Hotel & Restaurant Inspector, the award is bestowed to the very best restaurants that achieve standards that stand out in their local area, serving food prepared with care, using good quality ingredients and demonstrating understanding and skill in cooking and presentation.

Inspired by locally sourced, seasonal produce, Gavin Murphy has created an exquisite menu at the award-winning Old Inn Restaurant that marries homely classics with modern dining. From French-inspired dishes, to seafood, salads and new afternoon tea and £16.14 lunch menu offering, guests can enjoy a range of quality dining experiences in plush surroundings.

Commenting on the award, he said: “This is a huge achievement for the team here at The Old Inn - it means so much to us all. As executive chef, I have the honour of working with a dedicated team that is passionate about the work they do - from creating exciting fresh menus using locally sourced seasonal produce to delivering the highest standard of service in the restaurant. This award is a testament to their continuous drive to always going above and beyond and we look forward to the journey and hard work ahead needed to gain our second AA Rosette.”

Galgorm Collection managing director Colin Johnston said: “We’re very proud to receive the AA Rosette for Culinary Excellence for The Old Inn, bringing the historic property in line with our other award-winning restaurants. This is a fantastic endorsement of all the hard work that has gone into the extensive redevelopment at The Old Inn and by our executive chef Gavin Murphy who has developed a superb menu using the best quality, locally sourced food for an exquisite dining experience that really sets us apart.

"As Northern Ireland’s most exciting new hotel and restaurant offering, we’re committed to taking this iconic property forward into a new era for tourism and hospitality and that’s very much reflected in our enhanced new guest experience. We look forward to welcoming even more guests to enjoy all that The Old Inn has to offer.”

