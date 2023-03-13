The Gallaher Trust has announced additional funding for Women’s Aid ABCLN (Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey) Reconnect project, which supports life-saving services for women affected by domestic abuse.

Having supported the Reconnect project since July 2019, with an award of £70k employing a Reconnect Worker for a three-year period, Women’s Aid ABCLN have now secured additional funding of £20,000, which will allow the project to continue until the end of December 2023.

Women’s Aid ABCLN’s Reconnect project is dedicated to helping women affected by domestic abuse ‘reconnect’ with society through personal development, training, education, and employment. So far, the project has engaged with 467 women, of whom 275 have reported an improvement in their confidence, self-esteem, and skills since taking part in the project.

A further 330 women have achieved Open College Network (OCN) accredited training, with an additional 24 individuals entering education or employment.

Bronagh O’Boyle, Reconnect Project Worker at Women's Aid ABCLN and trustee of The Gallaher Trust, Alison Moore.

Chairman of The Gallaher Trust, Ian Paisley MP said: “The Gallaher Trust is proud to call Women’s Aid ABCLN one of our delivery partners, as we work together to make a tangible and long-lasting impact in our community. Our funding provides training opportunities which aid development and learning, helping women who have experienced domestic abuse reintegrate into society and secure employment.”

The additional £20,000 of funding bestowed by The Gallaher Trust will be utilised for the employment of a Reconnect Development Worker, as well as engaging with women affected by domestic abuse. It will also help individuals progress into training and employment and provide personal development and training opportunities (including OCN accredited courses).

Arlene Creighton, Communication and Engagement Manager at Women's Aid ABCLN explained: “As the leading voluntary organisation in Northern Ireland who addresses domestic abuse, we are grateful to The Gallaher Trust for continuing to support our services for women. With this additional funding, we will continue to challenge attitudes, structures and systems which perpetuate domestic abuse, and bring about positive change.

“These monies will make a considerable difference to the charity and its work, and more importantly those affected by domestic abuse. Thank you to The Gallaher Trust.”

