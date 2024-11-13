Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Salvation Army has launched its Family Appeal at Christmas 2024 with support from internationally acclaimed Northern Ireland actor Ian McElhinney.

Well known for his many high-profile roles including Granda Joe in Derry Girls and Ser Barristan Selmy in Game of Thrones, Ian has been a long term supporter of the work of The Salvation Army. Running for over 44 years, the Family Appeal hopes to help many families struggling to provide gifts for children at Christmas.

The Salvation Army Family Appeal at Christmas has grown rapidly over the years with support from a range of partners including Tesco, Bridge Commercials, Phoenix Gas and many more. It aims to support those who need it most, and with the ever-increasing cost of living, demand for support from this year’s appeal is expected to be at a record high.

Last year The Salvation Army Family Appeal at Christmas, along with other donors, helped over 2000 families (more than 5000 children) across Northern Ireland. The campaign mainly relies on the general public to ‘Be A Star’ and donate gifts, as well as the support of volunteers who work at The Salvation Army churches on arranged days.

New and unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at all Salvation Army churches and centres across Northern Ireland, as well as some Tesco stores until December 16. Look out for The Salvation Army ‘Be A Star’ donation banks located at the stores.

Members of the public and businesses are also encouraged to make a donation online through the JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/familyappeal2024 . Whether you wish to donate towards craft items, books, family board games or gifts for teenagers, all donations are gratefully received.

Applications for support are primarily made to The Salvation Army through social workers, health visitors, schoolteachers and other professionals. Then the process begins, enabling The Salvation Army to provide help where needed.

Captain Marion Rouffet, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army in Northern Ireland, said: “Every year our aim is to reach the people who are suffering the most. We want to bring joy and hope into their lives this Christmas. We rely mainly on gifts donated by the general public as well as our partners and donors.

"We really could not do this without their help. We have every confidence that this year’s appeal will be a success because the people of Northern Ireland have generous and loving hearts.”

Supporting The Salvation Army Family Appeal at Christmas, actor Ian McElhinney commented: “My family and I have supported The Salvation Army for many years and especially at Christmas time. They do incredibly important work throughout the year but it’s needed more than ever for those families struggling at Christmas.

"I am proud to support them as they help to bring comfort and joy to those who need it most. Please, if you can, support The Salvation Army Family Appeal at Christmas – thank you.”

For further information visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/family-appeal, call (028) 9067 5000 or email [email protected]. Follow The Salvation Army Ireland Division on Facebook #FamilyAppeal.