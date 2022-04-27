Game of Thrones Studio Tour is ‘an absolute must for any fan’ says Ian Beattie

Bringing a new style of visitor attraction to Northern Ireland, the Game of Thrones Studio Tour is preparing itself for its first-ever tourist season this spring and promises an epic day out for fans as well as families.

The world’s only Game of Thrones Studio Tour, located at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, is where authentic sets, costumes, and even giants and dragons celebrate the making of the TV series.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much of the filming for HBO’s Game of Thrones in Northern Ireland took place at Linen Mill Studios.

Enter the authentic Great Hall of Winterfell set at Game of Thrones Studio Tour where HBO’s hit TV series was filmed

Some of the show’s main cast have experienced Game of Thrones Studio Tour, including Natalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran), Ian McElhinney (Ser Barristan Selmy), Natalia Tena (Osha), Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne) and Ian Beattie (Ser Meryn

Trant), and have relived the remarkable 10 years of filming Game of Thrones in Northern Ireland.

Belfast-born Ian Beattie, whose villainous character Ser Meryn Trant was a knight of the Kingsguard in the Emmy-award winning show, said: “The Studio Tour is absolutely stunning. It’s an absolute must for any fan of the show, or even fans of TV and Film.

“Everything you see was used on Game of Thrones; the costumes, the props, the sets that we walked on! It’s an excellent insight into what went on behind the scenes and, personally, I have been blown away by it.”

See the remarkable skill and detail that made the iconic costumes from the hit show Game of Thrones, only at the Game of Thrones Studio Tour

Game of Thrones Studio Tour has something for everyone.

Brad Kelly, general manager at Game of Thrones Studio Tour said he’s ‘surprised’ by how many visitors have journeyed through the attraction without having watched the show.

He added: “It’s almost every day that we meet visitors who haven’t yet watched Game of Thrones. One visitor recently told us she had been meaning to watch it for the past 10 years but hadn’t found the time! As soon as she left, she said she was going straight home to start watching.

“A lot of visitors who have watched Game of Thrones are inspired to watch it again, and then come back to the Studio Tour and find some of the many hidden secrets of the show’s production!

Turn yourself into a Kings-guard or a Wildling in one of the many interactive screens at Game of Thrones Studio Tour

“Young people enjoy the Studio Tour too because they are seeing giants and dragons up close, amazing costumes and sets, and of course, our interactive experiences that can turn you into a White Walker or a Kingsguard!”

To mark its first spring season, Game of Thrones Studio Tour has launched a special Family Bundle ticket that allows children under-15 to experience the world behind the camera in a real-life Studio for free!

There are also special family meal deals in the Tour’s Studio Café this spring. Tickets can be bought online at www.gameofthronesstudiotour.com