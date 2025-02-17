Fifteen craft stall-holders will be invited to take part in this year’s Garden Show Ireland event to be held at Antrim Castle Gardens, June 13 – 15.

It was agreed at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Community Development Committee these stalls would be sourced by Craft NI which supports and promotes the craft industry.

Garden Show Ireland has been held at Antrim Castle Gardens since 2014. Last year, it attracted more than 17,000 visitors.

A report to the committee said: “The event is a three-day celebration of flowers, food and fun for the whole family, incorporating talks and demonstrations given by horticulturists including show ambassador David Domoney, show gardens and displays, music and entertainment, food and traders selling plants, horticultural equipment and furniture and artisan crafts, food and drinks.

“Craft NI has committed to ensuring that local craft makers based within the borough are encouraged and supported to participate, with a target of 40% of traders coming from within the borough,” it stated.

Speaking at last week’s meeting, Dunsilly Sinn Fein Councillor Annie O’Lone suggested the council waives its half of the stall-holders’ fee “as a goodwill gesture to give something back to some of our small businesses”.

Simon Goldrick, head of arts, culture, tourism and events, replied: “The budget for the Garden Show is extremely tight. It will have a knock-on effect for our ability to deliver the show on budget.” He indicated that income from Craft NI would be approximately £1,800.

Threemilewater DUP Alderman Stephen Ross asked that all traders are from the borough.

Party colleague Antrim Cllr Paul Dunlop BEM said he would be “happy to support any local business” but asked “who is going to make that decision?”

Members were told council “would not get the same response as a body like Craft NI”.

Threemilewater Alliance Cllr Julie Gilmour said she would “leave it as it is” as Craft NI are the “experts”.

She went on to say she liked the proposal but would limit it to “crafters” from the borough and it would be “something to explore for next year”.

Glengormley DUP Cllr Alison Bennington commented: “If we run it at a loss, then it is money out of our pockets.”

Cllr O’Lone amended her recommendation but sought a review for next year.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter