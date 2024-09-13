“Challenging weather conditions” have been blamed for the number of visitors who attended this year’s Garden Show Ireland event which took place at Antrim Castle Gardens in June.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report presented to councillors at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Community Development Committee this week said the event attracted over 17,000 visitors “in spite of very challenging weather conditions in the lead up to and during the event”.

By comparison, the attraction held at Antrim Castle Gardens in 2022 welcomed 22,161 visitors but resulted in a loss of £3,000 for the local authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the first time it had been held since 2018. Seventy per cent of visitors to the flagship event travelled from outside the borough, including the Republic of Ireland. Antrim and Newtownabbey has been hosting Garden Show Ireland since 2014.

Clockwork Garden at Antrim Castle Gardens. Pic: Pacemaker

One of the main attractions is The Clockwork Garden specially designed by celebrity gardener and event ambassador Diarmuid Gavin to mark Her Late Majesty the Queen’s platinum jubilee and is a permanent attraction at the location.

Meanwhile, Armed Forces Day held at Jordanstown Loughshore and Hazelbank Park, on June 22, attracted 60,000 visitors. It was held at a cost of almost £102,000.

The report also stated that ‘A Victorian Easter’ at Sentry Hill, Glengormley, was “well-supported and has potential for future growth”. The annual Ballyclare May Fair attracted approximately 33,000 visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antrim Castle Gardens. Pic by Local Democracy Reporting Service

Other local events noted in the report included the Sixmile Festival, a music event which took place in Antrim and Spinning Yarns, a craft event held at Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey, last Saturday.

Commenting at the meeting, Antrim SDLP Councillor Roisin Lynch described this year’s visitor figures for Garden Show Ireland as “disappointing” suggesting that it may have “run its course”.

She added: “The Sixmile Festival did not get the numbers I would have liked to have seen.”

Ursula Fay, director of community planning, replied: “Garden Show Ireland is an event that really depends of the sunshine and also in the build up to it. It was the worst weather for Garden Show Ireland. Absolutely freezing as well. There is always a risk with outdoor events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She noted the council’s events programme is “constantly evolving”‘.

Threemilewater Alliance Cllr Julie Gilmour said that she was “delighted” Spinning Yarns will be a two-day event next year.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter