Garden Show Ireland: 'challenging weather' blamed for 'disappointing' visitor figures at Antrim Castle Gardens event

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 13th Sep 2024, 17:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

“Challenging weather conditions” have been blamed for the number of visitors who attended this year’s Garden Show Ireland event which took place at Antrim Castle Gardens in June.

A report presented to councillors at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Community Development Committee this week said the event attracted over 17,000 visitors “in spite of very challenging weather conditions in the lead up to and during the event”.

By comparison, the attraction held at Antrim Castle Gardens in 2022 welcomed 22,161 visitors but resulted in a loss of £3,000 for the local authority.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This was the first time it had been held since 2018. Seventy per cent of visitors to the flagship event travelled from outside the borough, including the Republic of Ireland. Antrim and Newtownabbey has been hosting Garden Show Ireland since 2014.

Clockwork Garden at Antrim Castle Gardens. Pic: PacemakerClockwork Garden at Antrim Castle Gardens. Pic: Pacemaker
Clockwork Garden at Antrim Castle Gardens. Pic: Pacemaker

One of the main attractions is The Clockwork Garden specially designed by celebrity gardener and event ambassador Diarmuid Gavin to mark Her Late Majesty the Queen’s platinum jubilee and is a permanent attraction at the location.

Meanwhile, Armed Forces Day held at Jordanstown Loughshore and Hazelbank Park, on June 22, attracted 60,000 visitors. It was held at a cost of almost £102,000.

The report also stated that ‘A Victorian Easter’ at Sentry Hill, Glengormley, was “well-supported and has potential for future growth”. The annual Ballyclare May Fair attracted approximately 33,000 visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join the hundreds of people who have signed up for a Northern Ireland World newsletter

Antrim Castle Gardens. Pic by Local Democracy Reporting ServiceAntrim Castle Gardens. Pic by Local Democracy Reporting Service
Antrim Castle Gardens. Pic by Local Democracy Reporting Service

Other local events noted in the report included the Sixmile Festival, a music event which took place in Antrim and Spinning Yarns, a craft event held at Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey, last Saturday.

Commenting at the meeting, Antrim SDLP Councillor Roisin Lynch described this year’s visitor figures for Garden Show Ireland as “disappointing” suggesting that it may have “run its course”.

She added: “The Sixmile Festival did not get the numbers I would have liked to have seen.”

Ursula Fay, director of community planning, replied: “Garden Show Ireland is an event that really depends of the sunshine and also in the build up to it. It was the worst weather for Garden Show Ireland. Absolutely freezing as well. There is always a risk with outdoor events.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She noted the council’s events programme is “constantly evolving”‘.

Threemilewater Alliance Cllr Julie Gilmour said that she was “delighted” Spinning Yarns will be a two-day event next year.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Related topics:AntrimNewtownabbey Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice