Gareth Baxter: Police in Lisburn launch appeal to locate missing man
Police have issued an appeal to help trace a missing man last seen on Tuesday, December 19.
Gareth Baxter, aged 38, is missing from the Lisburn area and is described as being of slim build, and having light hair and blue eyes.
A police spokesperson said it is possible he may have travelled to Belfast.
Anyone with any information that may assist in locating Gareth is asked to get in touch with police on 101 quoting serial 1687 of December 20.