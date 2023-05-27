Around 30 bands are expected to take part in the parade, along with a good turnout of spectators.
A spokesperson for the band said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming bands from all around Northern Ireland.The sun is hopefully shining and we envisage a bustling Garvagh.
“Bannside Fife and Lambeg Drumming Club, Coleraine will provide traditional entertainment before the parade begins in the centre of Main Street and we will be holding a disco afterwards at the Garvagh Rangers Club.”
When does the parade start and what route will it take?
The parade begins at 8pm and takes the following route:
- Rectory Park
- Coleraine Road
- Main Street
- Kurin Road
- Main Street
- Coleraine Road
- Rectory Park
Which bands will be taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands will be there:
- Moneydig Young Defenders Flute Band
- Ballygawley Flute Band
- Movenis Flute Band
- Glenkeen Fife & Drum Band
- Blackhill Accordion Band
- Lily Flute band Moneydig
- Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Ulster Protestant Boys Coleraine
- Freeman Memorial
- Pride of the Bann Coleraine
- Edenmore Flute Band
- Cloughmill Crown Defenders Flute Band
- Star of the Roe
- Ballykeel Flute Band
- Ballyquin Flute Band Limavady
- Boveedy Flute Band
- Tullaghans Sons of Liberty Flute Band
- Dunaghy Flute Band
- Ballymoughan Purple Guards
- Maghera Flute Band
- Dunloy Accordion Band
- Gortagilly Cornation Flute Band
- Gertrude Star Flute Band
- Pride of the Orange Ballynarrig Flute Band
- Ballymaconnelly Flute Band
- North Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Cloughfern Young Conquerors Flute Band
- Benvarden Flute Band
- Sons of Ulster Shankill Flute Band
- Garvagh Pipe Band