Bands from far and wide will be descending in Garvagh this evening (Saturday) for Moneydig Young Conquerors Flute Band’s annual parade.

Around 30 bands are expected to take part in the parade, along with a good turnout of spectators.

A spokesperson for the band said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming bands from all around Northern Ireland.The sun is hopefully shining and we envisage a bustling Garvagh.

“Bannside Fife and Lambeg Drumming Club, Coleraine will provide traditional entertainment before the parade begins in the centre of Main Street and we will be holding a disco afterwards at the Garvagh Rangers Club.”

When does the parade start and what route will it take?

The parade begins at 8pm and takes the following route:

Rectory Park

Coleraine Road

Main Street

Kurin Road

Main Street

Coleraine Road

Rectory Park

Which bands will be taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands will be there: