Garvagh band parade to welcome outfits from far and wide

Bands from far and wide will be descending in Garvagh this evening (Saturday) for Moneydig Young Conquerors Flute Band’s annual parade.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th May 2023, 08:34 BST

Around 30 bands are expected to take part in the parade, along with a good turnout of spectators.

A spokesperson for the band said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming bands from all around Northern Ireland.The sun is hopefully shining and we envisage a bustling Garvagh.

“Bannside Fife and Lambeg Drumming Club, Coleraine will provide traditional entertainment before the parade begins in the centre of Main Street and we will be holding a disco afterwards at the Garvagh Rangers Club.”

When does the parade start and what route will it take?

The parade begins at 8pm and takes the following route:

  • Rectory Park
  • Coleraine Road
  • Main Street
  • Kurin Road
  • Main Street
  • Coleraine Road
  • Rectory Park

Which bands will be taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands will be there:

  • Moneydig Young Defenders Flute Band
  • Ballygawley Flute Band
  • Movenis Flute Band
  • Glenkeen Fife & Drum Band
  • Blackhill Accordion Band
  • Lily Flute band Moneydig
  • Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band
  • Ulster Protestant Boys Coleraine
  • Freeman Memorial
  • Pride of the Bann Coleraine
  • Edenmore Flute Band
  • Cloughmill Crown Defenders Flute Band
  • Star of the Roe
  • Ballykeel Flute Band
  • Ballyquin Flute Band Limavady
  • Boveedy Flute Band
  • Tullaghans Sons of Liberty Flute Band
  • Dunaghy Flute Band
  • Ballymoughan Purple Guards
  • Maghera Flute Band
  • Dunloy Accordion Band
  • Gortagilly Cornation Flute Band
  • Gertrude Star Flute Band
  • Pride of the Orange Ballynarrig Flute Band
  • Ballymaconnelly Flute Band
  • North Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band
  • Cloughfern Young Conquerors Flute Band
  • Benvarden Flute Band
  • Sons of Ulster Shankill Flute Band
  • Garvagh Pipe Band
