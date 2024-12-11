Garvagh forest mountain bike trails closed following Storm Darragh damage

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Dec 2024, 11:11 BST

Causeway Coast and Glens Council has advised caution for anyone using Garvagh Forest trails.

Following Storm Darragh, the trail network at Garvagh Forest has experienced some disruption with fallen trees.

In a post on socia media, Causeway Coast and Glens Council said: “The mountain bike trails are currently closed until clearance of trees has been completed.

"Council would ask for your patience and understanding for the duration of these works. It is hoped to have the trails fully open again as soon as possible.”

