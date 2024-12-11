Causeway Coast and Glens Council has advised caution for anyone using Garvagh Forest trails.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Storm Darragh, the trail network at Garvagh Forest has experienced some disruption with fallen trees.

In a post on socia media, Causeway Coast and Glens Council said: “The mountain bike trails are currently closed until clearance of trees has been completed.

"Council would ask for your patience and understanding for the duration of these works. It is hoped to have the trails fully open again as soon as possible.”