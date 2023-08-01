Garvagh Tug Of War Club to represent Northern Ireland in the British and Irish Championships

Draperstown team Bancran will be representing Northern Ireland B.

Noel Hara, chairman of the Northern Ireland Tug of War Association, said: “We had some strong competition across the events, but both teams are delighted that their training and practice led them to success, giving them the opportunity to represent Northern Ireland.

"The championships showcase the strength, teamwork, and skill of the participating teams, and we're excited to see what they can achieve.”

Garvagh Tug Of War Club winning the Northern Ireland 600kg Championship. Credit NITWA

The Garvagh team will be keen to build upon their success at the Championships last year. Representing Northern Ireland B the team secured second place in the 600kg, Bancran will also be hoping to bring home medals, as they took third in the championships in Wales last August.

The Championships will be held on August 12 and 13 at Morriston Playing Fields in Elgin, Scotland, with competitions getting underway from 9.30am on both days. There are light and heavy categories for both women and men, and a mixed event with teams made up of four men and four women. Junior events will also be held.

Northern Ireland boasts a number of former and current world champions in the sport with more up and coming young stars hoping to pull their way to victory at this year's contest. Local teams have competed all over the world for the best part of 60 years and during that time have brought home a considerable amount of medals and trophies.

The Northern Ireland Tug Of War Association is the governing body for tug of war in Northern Ireland and is keen to emphasise the positive side of Tug of War as a true team sport that is open and accessible to all.

Bancran Tug Of War Club winners of the 680kg Northern Ireland Championships 2023. Credit NITWA

“We are always looking to encourage new teams and individuals (male and female) of all ages into the sport, so if anyone locally wishes to give tug of war a go, then they should get in touch with us to find out how to join in with a training session,” said Noel.