Garvaghy tragedy: police issue renewed appeal for witnesses

They also officially named the three victims as 20-year old Nathan Corrigan, 21-year-old Peter Alexander Finnegan and 20-year-old Petey McNamee.

The tragedy took place on the Omagh Road area of Garvaghy in the early hours of Monday (December 27).

Sergeant Maguire said: “At around 1.50am, it was reported that a car and a lorry were involved in a road traffic collision and tragically three men died at the scene.

“One man, aged in his 20s, remains in hospital.

“Our enquires are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 240 27/12/21.”