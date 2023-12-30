Register
Gary Collins: police 'increasingly concerned' for young man with short blonde hair with links to Larne and Belfast

Police in Lisburn and Castlereagh have issued a missing person appeal to try to locate Gary Collins.
By Valerie Martin
Published 30th Dec 2023, 08:59 GMT
Lisburn and Castlereagh PSNI are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of missing person, Gary Collins. Picture: released by PSNILisburn and Castlereagh PSNI are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of missing person, Gary Collins. Picture: released by PSNI
They say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Gary, who was last seen on Friday morning at 10.30am in the Dundonald area.

It is understood he may have links to Larne and Belfast.

Gary is approximately 5' 7" in height, of slim build with short blonde hair.

Anyone who knows of Gary's whereabouts, or can help police in any way to identify his location, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote the reference number 1139 29/12/23.

