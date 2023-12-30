Police in Lisburn and Castlereagh have issued a missing person appeal to try to locate Gary Collins.

Lisburn and Castlereagh PSNI are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of missing person, Gary Collins. Picture: released by PSNI

They say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Gary, who was last seen on Friday morning at 10.30am in the Dundonald area.

It is understood he may have links to Larne and Belfast.

Gary is approximately 5' 7" in height, of slim build with short blonde hair.

