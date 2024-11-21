Gary McMahon. Photo provided by PSNI

Police have released the name of the man who died after a road traffic collision at Clifton Street, north Belfast, on Thursday (November 21) morning.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was 58-year-old Gary McMahon from Belfast.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly before 7:50am, it was reported that a lorry and a cyclist were involved in a collision. Gary, who was the cyclist, sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“Clifton Street has since re-opened and our enquiries into the collision are ongoing.

"I would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 178 21/11/24.”