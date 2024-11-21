Gary McMahon: police release name of cyclist (58) who died after north Belfast collision
He was 58-year-old Gary McMahon from Belfast.
Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly before 7:50am, it was reported that a lorry and a cyclist were involved in a collision. Gary, who was the cyclist, sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.
“Clifton Street has since re-opened and our enquiries into the collision are ongoing.
"I would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 178 21/11/24.”
