Gary McMahon: police release name of cyclist (58) who died after north Belfast collision

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Nov 2024, 19:06 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 19:14 GMT
Gary McMahon. Photo provided by PSNIGary McMahon. Photo provided by PSNI
Gary McMahon. Photo provided by PSNI
Police have released the name of the man who died after a road traffic collision at Clifton Street, north Belfast, on Thursday (November 21) morning.

He was 58-year-old Gary McMahon from Belfast.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly before 7:50am, it was reported that a lorry and a cyclist were involved in a collision. Gary, who was the cyclist, sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“Clifton Street has since re-opened and our enquiries into the collision are ongoing.

"I would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 178 21/11/24.”

Related topics:BelfastPolice Service of Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice