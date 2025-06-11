Gary Patterson. Photo supplied by PSNI

The family of a Larne man have confirmed that his remains have been found, eight months after he went missing.

Gary Patterson was last seen on CCTV, leaving his flat in the Priory Gardens area of the town on October 12, 2024.

The 45-year-old was reported missing by his family, with a multi-agency search operation later launched.

With no trace of Gary found, police renewed their appeal for information in March 2025.

In a social media post on Tuesday, June 10, Gary’s brother, Simon Patterson wrote: “It breaks my heart to have to announce the passing of my brother Gary Patterson. His body was found off the Ballyrobert Road, Crawfordsburn hidden down at the bottom of a steep bank in a stream.

"He will never be forgotten. The funeral will be in Larne, the place he loved.”

A statement issued on Monday by North Down MP, Alex Easton read: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the discovery of human remains in the Crawfordsburn area over the weekend. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones affected by this deeply distressing development.

"I would urge anyone who may have any information, no matter how small, to come forward and assist the police with their enquiries.

"I ask everyone to allow the investigation to proceed with sensitivity and respect for the family involved.”

A PSNI spokesperson indicated that a post-mortem had been carried out and efforts are “ongoing” to identify the remains, adding: “We can provide no time scale for this process.”