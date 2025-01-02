Gary Patterson: missing man (45) last seen in Larne was ‘wearing a distinctive yellow and black check patterned coat’
Inspector Parkes said: “At the start of the new year, we are renewing our appeal for information on the whereabouts of 45-year-old Gary Patterson, who was last seen in Larne on Saturday, 12th October 2024.
"Gary was reported missing on Friday, 20th December and has links to the Larne and Belfast areas.
“He has dark hair and when last seen, he had a thick moustache and was wearing a distinctive yellow and black check patterned coat with dark blue jeans, hiking/walking boots and a black beanie hat (pictured).
“We are growing increasingly concerned for Gary’s wellbeing and would ask that anyone who has seen him, or who may have information which may help us to locate him, contact police on 101, quoting reference 530 of 20/12/24.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.