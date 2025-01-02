Gary Patterson: missing man (45) last seen in Larne was ‘wearing a distinctive yellow and black check patterned coat’

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 19:08 GMT
Gary Patterson. Photo provided by PSNIGary Patterson. Photo provided by PSNI
Gary Patterson. Photo provided by PSNI
Police have issued a further appeal for information in relation to missing man Gary Patterson, who has links to the Larne and Belfast areas.

Inspector Parkes said: “At the start of the new year, we are renewing our appeal for information on the whereabouts of 45-year-old Gary Patterson, who was last seen in Larne on Saturday, 12th October 2024.

"Gary was reported missing on Friday, 20th December and has links to the Larne and Belfast areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He has dark hair and when last seen, he had a thick moustache and was wearing a distinctive yellow and black check patterned coat with dark blue jeans, hiking/walking boots and a black beanie hat (pictured).

“We are growing increasingly concerned for Gary’s wellbeing and would ask that anyone who has seen him, or who may have information which may help us to locate him, contact police on 101, quoting reference 530 of 20/12/24.”

Related topics:LarnePoliceBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice