Detectives searching for high-risk missing Larne man Gary Patterson have issued a specific appeal for information.

It comes as the police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of the 45-year-old who was last seen in the Larne area.

Gary is described as being around 5ft 6in and of slim build. He also has black hair. When last seen he had a thick moustache - however, his facial hair may have changed since then.

He was last seen wearing a distinctive yellow and black check patterned coat with dark blue jeans, hiking/walking boots and a black beanie hat.

Commenting about their investigation on Thursday (March 27), Detective Inspector Lyttle said: “We are continuing to search for Gary who was last seen in the Larne area on Saturday, 12th October 2024.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned due to the time that has elapsed since our last confirmed sighting of him. Gary’s family have also been unable to confirm his whereabouts or get in contact with him since this time.

“Today we want to share information in the hope that it may jog someone’s memory of Gary’s movements on the day of his last sighting.

“We understand a man matching Gary’s description potentially boarded the 11am bus from Larne Bus Centre to Belfast on Saturday, 12th October.

“This particular bus route travels directly into the city centre, with no stops until Ulster University, High Street and Laganside Bus Centre.

“Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this information, and we want to hear from you if you were on that bus and noticed a man matching Gary’s description or where he disembarked on the route.”

Detective Inspector Lyttle continued: “Please look at Gary’s photograph, and let us know if you recognise him or believe you may have seen him on this date.

“We would ask people living in the Belfast area to also check any outbuildings or sheds they may own.

“Any information, no matter how inconsequential it may seem, is important and could prove crucial in assisting us with our investigation to confirm Gary’s whereabouts and safety.

“We are also appealing directly to Gary, our only concern is making sure that you’re ok. Please make contact with police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well.

“If you believe you have information regarding Gary or his whereabouts please pass it to police by contacting 101 and quoting reference number 530 20/12/24.” A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.