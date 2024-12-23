Gary Patterson: police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing man last seen in Larne
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the welfare of Gary Patterson who is reported to have been missing from the Larne area since October 10.
If you have any information which may assist police in efforts to locate Gary, contact them on 101 and quote serial 530 of 20/12/2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.