Gary Patterson: police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing man last seen in Larne

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 09:30 GMT
Gary Patterson. Photo provided by PSNIGary Patterson. Photo provided by PSNI
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the welfare of Gary Patterson who is reported to have been missing from the Larne area since October 10.

If you have any information which may assist police in efforts to locate Gary, contact them on 101 and quote serial 530 of 20/12/2024.

