Gary Wallace: tributes paid to Ballyclare man who was avid Northern Ireland football fan

Gary Wallace. Photo: Davy King

Tributes have been paid to Ballyclare man and avid Northern Ireland football supporter, Gary Wallace.

Mr Wallace passed away peacefully at his home on September 21 following a period of illness.

He was a long-serving member of Newtownabbey Northern Ireland Supporters Club, and shared his extensive football memorabilia collection in a BBC documentary ahead of the 2016 European Championships.

Mr Wallace also raised thousands of pounds for charity over the years, in particular the Cystic Fibrosis Trust with the sale of his Sheepman Enamel Badges.

Many who knew the local man took to social media to express their sadness at the news of his death.

His local club, Ballyclare Comrades FC, said it was “deeply saddened to hear of the passing of life long supporter and friend Gary Wallace. Gary was also father to ex-player Aaron Wallace.

“We send our condolences to his wife Deirdre, son Aaron and the wider family circle.”

His friend, Davy King said Mr Wallace was “a true son of Ballyclare”, adding: “His supply of badges in particular and his own personal Norn Iron football memorabilia collection is legendary, just like the man.

"Gary had been stubbornly fighting illness for some time before eventually succumbing.

"He was great craic and a genuine football supporter who followed Our Wee Country’s team through thick and thin throughout the world.”

Ballyclare Protestant Boys wrote: “Gary a well known and loved member of the community he helped in the band in so many ways. From creating and supplying our badges, key rings [and so on] to helping us in any way possible.

"Gary was also a great friend to many of the older members and past members of the band. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family circle and friends at this very sad time.”

A funeral notice remembers him as the “dearly loved husband of Dee, much loved Dad of Aaron, loving father-in-law of Claire, and devoted Granda of Riley.” A service will be held in Antrim and Newtownabbey crematorium on Thursday, September 25 at 1.00pm, with mourners asked to wear bright colours and football shirts.

Mr Wallace’s family have asked that donations in lieu of flowers, if desired can be made to RVH Liver Support Group online via Fleming & Cuthbert Funeral Directors at flemingandcuthbert.co.uk or by telephone on 028 93344242.