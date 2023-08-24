GCSE results in Northern Ireland reflect the continuing journey to pre-pandemic grading

Girls across Northern Ireland have continued to achieve higher grades at GCSE than boys, this year’s results have revealed.

As more than 30,800 GCSE students receive their results, the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) has published provisional 2023 results which show that grades this year are higher than 2019, but lower than in 2022, reflecting the continued return to pre-pandemic grading.

This is the second-time students have undertaken summer exams marked and graded by exam boards since 2019.

GCSE entries in Northern Ireland have increased slightly to 168,118 from 164,413 in 2022. A 2.3 percentage point increase, in line with the rise in school population this year.

More than 30,800 GCSE pupils received their GCSE results across Northern Ireland on Thursday. Picture: Element5 Digital on Unsplash

The GCSE results in Northern Ireland show that 86.8 per cent of students received grade C/4 and above, and 34.5 per cent achieved grade A/7 and above.

Girls continue to have higher outcomes at A/7 and above by 10 per cent points, and at C/4 and above by 3.7 per cent points.

In GCSE English Language, 27.3 per cent of entries achieved A/7 and above, and 86.5 per cent achieved grade C/4 and above. This year’s figures for GCSE Mathematics show that 29.2 per cent of entries achieved A/7 grade and above, whilst 76.4 per cent of entries were awarded a grade C/4 or above.

Subject choices reflect no change in the top five, with 41.6 per cent of all GCSE entries in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects. This year, STEM entries rose by 2.5 per cent.

Commenting on today’s results CCEA Chief Executive Gerry Campbell said: “On behalf of CCEA, congratulations to all students collecting their results today. The results are the culmination of two years’ hard work and commitment by these students, their school leaders, teachers and wider school community.

"Thank you to the teachers, exams officers, examiners and moderators for their support and dedication which helped to ensure a successful delivery of this year’s examinations and assessments.