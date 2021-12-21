Generous East Londonderry shoppers thanked for donating 5,800 meals

During the twice-yearly Tesco Food Collection, which ran in all Tesco stores in the UK from November 18-20, customers were asked to donate long-life food to support FareShare and the Trussell Trust.

Stores across the UK reported that customers had given the highest volume of food donations to support local charities since the start of the pandemic, providing 1.57m meals during the campaign, with shoppers in East Londonderry donating 5,800 meals.

Meabh Austin, Development Manager at FareShare Northern Ireland, said shoppers’ donations would make a huge difference to the frontline charities they supplied.

“The Food Collection is so important to FareShare because donations of long-life items means we are able to compliment the fresh food that we receive year round from Tesco with staples like rice, tinned vegetables and tea and coffee,” she said. “Thank you to every single Tesco customer who donated to the food collection this year – your generous donations will help us to continue supporting local charities and community groups that are helping to feed people in need this winter.”