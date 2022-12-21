A kindhearted resident from the Ballycraigy Park area of New Mossley is helping to provide festive cheer to families across the estate.

Ellen Mahood, who has lived in the region for over 30 years, has been donning an elf costume over recent years to tour neighbouring homes to provide children with a selection box and some festive cheer.

The generous grandmother, who also decorates her property throughout the Christmas period, will be giving away selection boxes this Saturday (Christmas Eve), having provided around 70 boxes of treats to homes in the area last year.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Ellen said: “This started a few years ago when I had my own grandchildren and I saw how excited they were at Christmas and I wanted to support other families in the area.

Ellen Mahood.

"I have been supported by Gary Harrison at New Mossley Shop, who has helped cover the cost of the selection boxes and I’m thankful for this.

"I also dress up as the Easter Bunny and provide Easter eggs to children in the estate each year and host Halloween parties for the community each October.

"I am glad I’m able to bring a bit of joy for residents, especially after the last couple of years we have all been through. During the Covid-19 pandemic I still went round the doors with the selection boxes, but had a mask on along with my elf outfit.

Ellen has been providing selection boxes to children in the New Mossley area over recent years.