Genevieve ties the knot in style

The ceremony was followed by an afternoon champagne boat reception, sailing to Amsterdam where the couple disembarked at the famous Skinny Bridge. Legend has it that couples who kiss at the Skinny Bridge will be in love forever.

The dinner and evening party was held at Brasserie Paardenburg.

The wedding dress is by Spanish designer, Jesus Piero, gloves by Cornelia James, British Glovemakers and by Royal Appointment, making gloves for Queen Elizabeth since 1979. The shoes were Manolo Blahnik Blue Satin Pumps.

I am from Banbridge, living in Amsterdam for seven years,” explained Genevieve. “I am a photographer and graphic designer for the European Space Agency, Test Centre, Noordwijk, Netherlands. Remco from Rotterdam, now living in Bloemendaal, is a strategy consultant and owner of Amsterdam Restaurant, SOIL Vegan Cafe.

Remco’s parents Nelleke and Hans, along with Genevieve’s siblings, Jacqueline, Gillian, Christine and Crawford in attendance.

In the absence of Genevieve’s late parents, Crawford had the honour of walking her up the aisle and after a long time apart due to lockdown, Genevieve’s Australian family - Gillian, her sister and her husband John, niece and nephew, ElmaRose and Nevin were special guests.

“Remco and I met Saturday February 22, 2020,” continued Genevieve. “Our first date was at SOIL Vegan Cafe.

“We hit it off immediately and after a wonderful romance, Remco asked me to marry him 10 months later, on December 6.

“On a beautiful frosty winter morning we went for a walk down by our favourite spot, Oosterplas,