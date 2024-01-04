IT was a perfect Christmas for Katesbridge model Genevieve Porter-Groeneveld and her Dutch husband Remco as they welcomed their first child - a precious baby boy - into the world on Christmas Eve.

Genevieve with baby Hendrick.

Little Hendrick Ford Groeneveld was born in Haarlem, a small city near Amsterdam, weighing 8lb4oz.

An overjoyed Genevieve told the Chronicle: “I can’t believe he’s here, he’s real and he’s mine.

“Meeting my family on Christmas Eve is a moment I will never forget.

“I made my own present this year and I just can’t stop looking at him, we feel incredibly grateful to be bringing a baby home this Christmas.”

Style Academy model Genevieve currently works as a photographer and graphic designer for the European Space Agency Test Centre in the coastal Dutch town of Noordwijk, while her husband is a successful restaurateur.

The happy couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in May 2022. They are now embracing life as parents to their little boy Hendrick.

Genevieve explained that Hendrick is a Groeneveld family name, dating back to 1700, while Ford is after her “dear brother” Crawford.

Recalling their special Christmas, she said: “Remco and I woke up on Christmas morning in the hospital and celebrated with champagne.

“Remco’s family came to meet Hendrick and we exchanged some gifts.

“Then, on Boxing Day, we enjoyed Christmas dinner at home with the three of us and a small present awaited the newest member of our family under the tree.

“Hendrick’s arrival surpassed any expectations we had for the holidays.

“It’s been a magical week between Christmas and New Year of chocolate for breakfast, Christmas sandwiches, morning movies and playing with my new doll I got for Christmas.

“Everyone is delighted for us! I am in wonder of how much joy and festive cheer this one little soul can already bring.”