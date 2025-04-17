Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family and friends of a man from Co Mayo who has gone missing in Northern Ireland say his disappearance is “completely out of character”.

The PSNI is assisting colleagues in An Garda Síochána to locate 38-year-old George Brennan.

He is 6’ 2” in height, weighs 100kg and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said George may have links to the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and also the Mid and East Antrim area.

George Brennan. Picture: family

His family and friends said they are deeply concerned for his wellbeing and that his disappearance “is completely out of character”.

They said he was last seen on Wednesday, April 2 in Ballycastle and there has been no contact from him since.

"The last known sighting of George was on CCTV in the Spar shop on Moyle Road, Ballycastle, where he was wearing a black zip-up top, dark jeans, runners and was carrying a blue hiking backpack,” they said.

The missing man’s family said it is believed that George may have travelled onwards from Ballycastle, by foot, hitchhiking or on public transport.

"George is an avid sea swimmer and hiker and could have run into trouble doing these activities,” they said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, a spokesperson said: “We are heartbroken and desperate for any news. George is deeply loved, and we just want to know that he is safe.

"We urge anyone who may have seen him, spoken with him, or has any information—no matter how small—to come forward.”

The family is asking members of the public across Ireland and Northern Ireland to share George’s photo and appeal widely on social media to help raise awareness.

Anyone with any information relating to George is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 831 of 12/04/25.