George Brennan: missing person appeal for 38-year-old who may have links to Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid and East Antrim areas

By Helena McManus
Published 14th Apr 2025, 11:42 BST
Police are currently assisting colleagues in An Garda Síochána with an appeal for missing person, George Brennan (pictured). Photo: PSNIPolice are currently assisting colleagues in An Garda Síochána with an appeal for missing person, George Brennan (pictured). Photo: PSNI
Police are currently assisting colleagues in An Garda Síochána with an appeal for missing person, George Brennan (pictured). Photo: PSNI
Police are currently assisting colleagues in An Garda Síochána with a missing person appeal.

In a social media post, a PSNI spokesperson said: “George Brennan, 38 years old, is missing from County Mayo in the Republic of Ireland. George may have links to the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and also the Mid and East Antrim area.”

Anyone who has any information relating to George is asked to please contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 831 of 28/03/2025.

