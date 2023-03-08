George Jones leaves Portadown audience in smiles and tears at Faith Mission 'true story' event

People from far and wide travelled to an event hosted by the Faith Mission Portadown and Maurice Wylie Media where renowned Northern Ireland celebrity George Jones shared his testimony.

George had the packed audience in tears and laughter as he shared his life story, jokes, and how God came into his life.

The next two events in the series will see Alex Calderwood and Norah Bradford come to speak.

Alex, also known as Oso, became involved with Loyalist paramilitaries from the age of 14 and spent long sentences in prison for his involvement. Now a committed Christian for numerous years, he carries a lot of respect from ex-paramilitaries from loyalist and republican circles.

George Jones with Diana from Coleraine at the event in Faith Mission.

His book, ‘A Child of the Troubles’ which is an open and honest account of his life, reached No 2 on Amazon and openness will challenge any listener to face their fears.

Norah, who was married to Rev. Robert Bradford MP, spent most of her years as a nurse in Royal Victoria. Her husband was shot dead more than 40 years ago, and no one has ever been charged with his murder. Norah herself had been targeted by the IRA shares what it was like to be married to a public figure with death threats on her family.

Although not required, due to the success of the first night with George Jones, it is highly recommended to secure your seats by paying £3 upfront. Payment can be made in Faith Mission Portadown or online at www.MauriceWylieMedia.com

