Agnes and George McKinley take in the 'McKinley View' in 2007 at the official unveiling of a plaque in recognition of Mr McKinley's initiative and determination in establishing Carnfunnock Country Park. Photo: National World

Former Town Clerk George McKinley has been remembered as a man of vision who left a lasting legacy for the benefit of the people of Larne, Northern Ireland and beyond.

Mr McKinley, who died peacefully at home on April 22, 2024, served as Larne Borough Council’s Town Clerk and Chief Executive for 20 years and was responsible for overseeing many key projects including the development of Carnfunnock Country Park as a top visitor attraction.

George, who was 89, also had a lifelong association with First Larne Presbyterian Church, which was at capacity for his funeral service on Friday, April 26.

The service was led by Mr McKinley’s son-in-law, Rev Keith McIntyre, who told mourners of a life well lived by a man devoted to family, church and community.

George McKinley in bowling action for Larne. Photo National World

Born on December 19, 1934, George was the youngest of four children of the late John and Anna Isabella McKinley – his siblings were Eleanor, Adam and Elizabeth.

Educated at Larne (No.1) Public Elementary School and Larne Technical College, he began his working life at Larne Harbour Railway Station in the 1940s and then the Pye Radio factory before moving to council.

His gifts for organisation, administration and accounting saw him flourish in the local government environment and he went on to become Larne Town Clerk (1977 – 1997).

Describing Mr McKinley as “a man of vision and wisdom”, Rev McIntyre continued: “He wanted the best for Larne. Perhaps his greatest achievement was the development of Carnfunnock Country Park, which started out as grazing land owned by the council. Over the years countless tens of thousands of families have visited the park and enjoyed its extensive facilities.”

Agnes and George McKinley cutting their 60th wedding anniversary cake. Photo: submitted

McKinley View

To mark what he accomplished, the local government authority erected the ‘McKinley View’ plaque, which looks out across the sea to Scotland. It was unveiled in the summer of 2007 with George and his wife Agnes joined by councillors and officials at the location for the ceremony.

"Along with this, George was the driving force behind the location of the Leisure Centre. Also, some 20 years before the renewed Gobbins Path and Walkway was reinstated, he saw its tourist potential and pushed for its restoration.”

Married to Agnes for over 60 years, the couple’s wedding took place in the old First Larne Presbyterian Meeting House on September 11, 1959. They went on to have five children and in the fullness of time 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The service was also told George was a sports enthusiast. He was particularly keen on cricket, encouraging his children to take an interest in the game. He played football – he even enjoyed a stint as a referee - badminton and golf. In his later years, he represented the town at lawn bowling and was a past president of Larne Tennis and Bowling Club.

Rev McIntyre added: “His long life was rich and fruitful. A loving husband to Agnes as well as a devoted father to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His life leaves a lasting legacy due to all his endeavours both for the town and borough of Larne as well as in his home church of First Larne.”

Ordained as a First Larne Elder in 1966, Mr McKinley was also Congregational Secretary 1968-72; Treasurer 1975-81 and 1987-1990; Superintendent of Olderfleet Sunday School (until 1995); Bridge News Editor (congregational magazine); Chair of the Billy Graham Mission 1989 plus associations with Men’s Fellowship, bowls and the Boys' Brigade.

George was involved in all aspects of First Larne’s move from The Bridge to the new Meeting House and halls at Inver Road. He even undertook a sponsored 50-mile walk to Cushendall and back to raise funds for the project.

As a tribute in First Larne’s ‘Church Life’ newsletter stated: “Our church complex at Inver Road might be seen as one enduring tribute to George’s vision, energy and commitment to our congregation.”

Rowan Tree

His attention to detail was further illustrated when remembering the tree in front of the old Meeting House, he provided a rowan specimen for the front of the new church premises.

After over 56 years of service as an Elder, Mr McKinley was appointed the Emeritus Elder of the congregation in September 2022.

Meanwhile, there was tribute to Mr McKinley at this month’s meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. The Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, told council colleagues: “I was saddened to learn of the recent death of George McKinley, former Town Clerk and Chief Executive of the legacy Larne Borough Council.”

Extending council’s sincere condolences to his wife Agnes, his family and friends, the first citizen added: “Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.”

Following the funeral service at First Larne Presbyterian Church, interment took place at Larne Cemetery. George McKinley is survived by his wife Agnes, sister Elizabeth and children, Annette, Kenneth, Derek, Fiona and Gareth.