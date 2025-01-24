Georgia is named Lisburn’s climate change champion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful has announced the latest cohort for its 30 Under 30 Climate Change-Makers programme.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative continues to play a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of climate leaders across Northern Ireland, and this year, an outstanding young individual from the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area has been selected to take part.

Lisburn’s local climate champion, Georgia Allen, will join an inspiring group of young people from across the region, each committed to making a meaningful impact in the fight against climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia said: “I am very happy to have been selected to be a part of this year's 30 Under 30 programme.

Lisburn’s local climate champion, Georgia Allen, is committed to making a meaningful impact in the fight against climate change. Pic credit: Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful

"This programme challenges our generation to come up with innovative projects to push climate action forward and will equip us with the leadership skills and knowledge to be a climate leader in our own lives.

"We already have the solutions to tackle climate change, it is about actually applying them to our current world and being empowered to make a difference in whatever way we can.

"Hopefully this programme will not only inspire us but also have a great influence on those around us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30 Under 30 programme offers a unique platform for young people to develop leadership skills and become advocates for environmental change.

Participants will take part in workshops covering key topics, such as biodiversity, health, and wellbeing, with opportunities to learn from influential leaders.

Jenna Potter, 30 Under 30 Programme Manager, added: “The 30 Under 30 programme equips young people with the skills and knowledge they need to help meet these targets and drive real change."