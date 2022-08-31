Gerard Courtney: PSNI issue urgent appeal to find missing man

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Gerard was last seen on Tuesday, August 9 at 10.30am leaving the ferry terminal in Belfast heading towards the Shore Road.

“Gerard is described as 5ft 7inches tall of medium build with brown hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing an orange hi-vis bib, a dark waterproof jacket, blue shorts and striped trainers.He has a blue mountain bike and a white helmet.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerard Courtney. (PSNI image).