Gerard Courtney: PSNI issue urgent appeal to find missing man
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the well-being of Gerard Courtney.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Gerard was last seen on Tuesday, August 9 at 10.30am leaving the ferry terminal in Belfast heading towards the Shore Road.
“Gerard is described as 5ft 7inches tall of medium build with brown hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing an orange hi-vis bib, a dark waterproof jacket, blue shorts and striped trainers.He has a blue mountain bike and a white helmet.
“If you have any information or believe you have seen Gerard, please contact 101, quoting reference number 1657 14/08/22.”