Gerard to run 12 ultra marathons in 12 days across Camino De Santiago for Foyle Hospice and Southern Area Hospice

An intrepid Derry man is to undertake 12 ultra marathons over 12 consecutive days across the Camino de Santiago to raise funds for the Foyle Hospice and the Southern Area Hospice.

Gerard Martin, who is originally from Lurgan and is now living in Derry, will also undertake the mammoth endurance event in memory of his good friend, the late Father Martin McAlinden.

Father McAlindin, who passed away from cancer, was the one who introduced Gerard to the Camino de Santiago in 2011 and who ‘positively impacted countless lives’.

Gerard has now completed the Camino ‘several times’ and decided to do so once again in a self-supported ‘epic journey of endurance and remembrance.’

Speaking to the Journal, he outlined how each marathon will be between 40 to 45 miles each, traversing the 500 miles of the historic Camino de Santiago in Spain.

"I do endurance events anyway and I haven’t done a charity event in a long time. So, I thought I’d join it all together and also raise money for both the Foyle Hospice and the Southern Area Hospice.

“Fr Martin McAkinfin was the person who first introduced me to the Camino. I cycled it with him and a small group of people. I wanted to do this as a tribute to him. I have done the Camino several times since, hiking it and cycling it. But I have never run it.

The Camino De Santiago is a special place for Gerard, who has also introduced his parents to it and they, too, have now completed it numerous times.

While 12 ultra marathons in 12 days sounds a lot, he is no stranger to endurance events, having completed Iron Man and the Norn Iron 100. He also swam across Lough Neagh, cycled from Alaska to Vancouver and climbed the highest mountain in every county in Northern Ireland, among others.

He will leave for the Camino on August 16 and will be away for 14 days in total, with a day either side for travel and 12 days for running.

Gerard, who runs with Foyle Valley, outlined how partnering with the hospices is a ‘fitting way to honour Father Martin’s legacy’.