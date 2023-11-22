Causeway Coast and Glens Council is delighted to partner with both PSNI and the Policing and Community Safety Partnership for this year’s ‘Polar Plunge’ in support of Special Olympics.

The annual event, being held in Portrush, will help raise much needed funds which will help sports, leadership, and health programmes to be delivered to Special Olympics Ireland athletes in clubs across Northern Ireland.

Special Olympics Ireland in collaboration with The Law Enforcement Torch Run officially launched the 21st Annual Polar Plunge, proudly supported by Gala Retail and this exciting fundraising campaign will see people from across the island “take the plunge” to support Special Olympics Ireland’s athletes and programmes.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “As event partners alongside the PSNI and the Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Council is delighted to support this year’s Polar Plunge event and welcome it to Portrush. This annual event, now in its 21st year, provides valuable support for Special Olympics Ireland athletes, many of whom are from the Borough.

“Get Freezin’ For A Reason” in Portrush this December in support of Special Olympics. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

“I’d encourage you to come along on the day to show your support all those participating, good luck to everyone who takes the plunge this December to help raise valuable funding for these key sporting programmes.”

Now in its 21st year, Polar Plunge events will take place in five locations across the island throughout December 2023.

In Northern Ireland, people can take the icy dip at Portrush, on Sunday December 3. Participants can also complete their own Polar Plunge virtually from their own locations. Special Olympics Ireland is delighted that its long-term charity partner, Gala Retail, have once again kindly sponsored this year’s Polar Plunge events, which are organised in collaboration with The Law Enforcement Torch Run.

For more information or to sign-up for a daring dip this December, visit https://www.specialolympics.ie/polar-plunge-2023.

Shaun Cassidy, Ulster Regional Director, Special Olympics Ireland said: “We are delighted to launch the 21st Polar Plunge in support of our athletes, clubs and programmes. The challenge of getting ‘Freezin’ for a Reason’ is all the more apt this year as we prepare for the Ireland Winter Games in 2024.

“For all of us involved in Special Olympics, the grassroots and everyday activities at local club level are the most important. It is so important that people with an intellectual disability have an outlet through sport, an outlet to meet friends, train hard and compete, with support from the local community and club volunteers.

"We would be delighted if you would consider getting ‘Freezin’ for a Reason’ in Portrush on December 3 for Special Olympics Ireland and help us raise the necessary funds that will help support athletes in the local area and beyond.”

CEO of Gala Retail, Gary Desmond said: “We are so proud to partner with Special Olympics Ireland and support The Polar Plunge for the third year in a row.