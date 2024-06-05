Get ready to 'tee off' for the ticket ballot slot for The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is the window during which fans can submit ticket applications with the results being announced in stages during August and September.
The ballot approach ensures that all fans will have a fair opportunity to attend the Championship, which is taking place at Royal Portrush Golf Club from 13-20 July 2025.
The ticket ballot is available exclusively to members of One Club, the free-to-join digital membership programme. Fans can sign up to One Club at any time and be among the first to be notified when the ticket ballot is open.
Anyone interested in attending the Portrush tournament can also upgrade to One Club Advantage presented by Mastercard for an enhanced chance of success in the ticket ballot.
The Open is returning to Royal Portrush for the first time since 2019 when Irishman Shane Lowry lifted the famous Claret Jug to the delight of a jubilant home crowd.
Tickets for the 2019 Championship sold out in record-breaking fashion and, at the time, set a record attendance for The Open outside of St Andrews with 237,750 fans attending throughout the week. It generated more than £100 million for the local economy.
Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said: “The return of The Open to Royal Portrush in 2019 was a huge success and demonstrated the incredible passion that exists for golf throughout the island of Ireland.
"We are anticipating record-breaking demand among fans to attend the Championship next year and so will be continuing with the ticket ballot as this has proven to be the fairest and most equitable way of allocating tickets.
“We are encouraging fans to register for the ticket ballot this July so that they can secure their place at The Open and ensure that they are part of a true celebration of golf. We are looking forward to holding another historic Championship and welcoming them to Royal Portrush next year.”
Ticket prices for The 153rd Open will start from £100 for an adult on Championship Days and from £25 on Practice Days. Free tickets will be available to children, while half-price youth tickets are available for 16-24-year-olds. These tickets must also be applied for using the ticket ballot.