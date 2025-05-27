Enjoy a fantastic FREE family day out this Sunday (June 1) at the 20th anniversary Causeway Coast Ford Fair.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrate two decades of automotive heritage at the Causeway Coast Ford Fair, returning on Sunday to the picturesque West Bay in Portrush.

This milestone event marks 20 years since the first-ever Ford Fair in 2005, and promises a stunning display of classic and modern Fords, family-friendly activities, and plenty of nostalgia – and a massive 400 vehicles have already registered their attendance!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this year’s Fair, the organisers are marking an incredible milestone – 60 years of the iconic Ford Transit. To help celebrate, a MK1 Transit will be on display – a true classic that showcases just how far the Transit has come over the decades.

The 20th anniversary Causeway Coast Ford Fair takes place at the West Strand in Portrush on Sunday, June 1. CREDIT CCFF

Causeway Coast Ford Fair will also showcase an incredible display of 20 Escort RS1800s to mark their 50th anniversary.

The organisers are once again partnering with Portrush RNLI to fundraise for the charity.