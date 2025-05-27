Get revved up for the 20th anniversary Causeway Coast Ford Fair
Celebrate two decades of automotive heritage at the Causeway Coast Ford Fair, returning on Sunday to the picturesque West Bay in Portrush.
This milestone event marks 20 years since the first-ever Ford Fair in 2005, and promises a stunning display of classic and modern Fords, family-friendly activities, and plenty of nostalgia – and a massive 400 vehicles have already registered their attendance!
At this year’s Fair, the organisers are marking an incredible milestone – 60 years of the iconic Ford Transit. To help celebrate, a MK1 Transit will be on display – a true classic that showcases just how far the Transit has come over the decades.
Causeway Coast Ford Fair will also showcase an incredible display of 20 Escort RS1800s to mark their 50th anniversary.
The organisers are once again partnering with Portrush RNLI to fundraise for the charity.
