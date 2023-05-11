Get Wet Stay Safe session comes to The Battery this Saturday

One of the sessions will take place at The Battery, Ardboe, Cookstown, this Saturday, May 13, between 10am and 6pm.
The sessions, which are free, focus on:
– Safe practice when using the water
– Provide information of the effects of cold water
– Provide basic safety messages relating to your sport and water usage
A Sport NI spokesperson said: “We can supply equipment for you at the training or you are very welcome to bring your own. If you do require equipment, it is important that we know what you need, so please answer the question relating to equipment when registering. When you arrive at the venue, look out for our tutors in their bright red changing robes, they will keep you right.”