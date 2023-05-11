Register
Get Wet Stay Safe session comes to The Battery this Saturday

Sport NI are returning with another series of free Watersports Safety Sessions under the Get Wet Stay Safe project across Northern Ireland from May until September.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 11th May 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 13:03 BST

One of the sessions will take place at The Battery, Ardboe, Cookstown, this Saturday, May 13, between 10am and 6pm.

The sessions, which are free, focus on:

– Safe practice when using the water

Bush up on your water skills - it could save your life.
Bush up on your water skills - it could save your life.
– Provide information of the effects of cold water

– Provide basic safety messages relating to your sport and water usage

A Sport NI spokesperson said: “We can supply equipment for you at the training or you are very welcome to bring your own. If you do require equipment, it is important that we know what you need, so please answer the question relating to equipment when registering. When you arrive at the venue, look out for our tutors in their bright red changing robes, they will keep you right.”

Related topics:SportNorthern Ireland