Have you nominated your favourite local business for this year’s Mid Ulster Business Awards?

The award winners at the 2022 Mid-Ulster Business Excellence Awards. Also included are, Cora Corry, front centre, Chair, Mid-Ulster District Council, Ian Henry and Julie McKeown, front left, main sponsors, Henry Brothers, and compere for the event, Adrian Logan, front left. Picture: Tony Hendron

Hosted by the Mid Ulster Mail, the awards recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the wide range of business and commerce across the Mid Ulster area.

The awards will be presented at a glittering gala dinner in The Royal Hotel, Cookstown on Wednesday, November 8.

These annual awards – – one of the most prestigious events in the local business calendar – regularly welcome more than 150 attendees from across the local business community who come together to network and celebrate the vital role they sector play in the economic success of the Mid Ulster region.

The Mid-Ulster Business Awards are back for 2023 to recognise business excellence across Mid-Ulster. Picture: National World.

Guests at the awards ceremony evening will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, three-course gala dinner, entertainment and of course the awards themselves, which promise to have the audience on their feet as the very best of Mid-Ulster businesses in 2023 are celebrated.

There are eight categories to enter covering all aspects of business and industry, including the exciting new Family Business of the Year award. For more details on the awards and how to enter go to www.midulsterbusinessawards.co.uk

Thanks are extended to headline sponsor Henry Brothers Ltd and the category sponsors for their support.

Julie McKeown of principal sponsor Henry Brothers said: ‘’We are delighted to return as the principal sponsor for the Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards, celebrating the best talent, entrepreneurship, and skill across Mid Ulster.’’

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, endorsed this year’s awards saying: “We are delighted to sponsor the Best SME Business award at the Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards in November 2023.