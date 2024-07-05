Get your nominations in for the Mid Ulster Business Awards
Hosted by the Mid Ulster Mail, the awards recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the wide range of business and commerce across the Mid Ulster area.
Nominations are now open for this year’s awards, which will be presented at a glittering gala dinner in The Royal Hotel, Cookstown on Thursday, November 14.
Key local business Henry Brothers is once again the headline sponsor for the awards. The company’s involvement in the Mid-Ulster Business Awards forms part of its commitment to acting responsibly and enriching the community in which it operates.
These fabulous annual awards regularly welcome more than 150 attendees from across the local business community who come together to network and celebrate the vital role they sector play in the economic success of the Mid Ulster region.
Guests at the awards ceremony evening will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, three-course gala dinner, entertainment and of course the awards themselves, which promise to have the audience on their feet as the very best of Mid-Ulster businesses in 2024 are celebrated.
There are 13 categories to enter covering all aspects of business and industry, including the exciting new Best Pub or Bar, Sustainability, Employer of the Year, and Best Restaurant awards. There really is a category to cover every business so don’t miss out on this great opportunity.
For more details on the awards and how to enter go to www.mid ulster business awards.co.uk