Who has been your stand-out sportsman or woman from the Borough this year?

Which team do you think deserves to be highlighted?

Now is your chance to nomination your choice in the Moore NI Causeway Coast and Glens Sports Awards 2025.

The Gala celebration event which will take place on Friday, November 7, will bring together athletes, teams, coaches and administrators from across the Borough who deserve recognition for their dedication to local sport in the past year.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan, launches the 2025 Causeway Coast and Glens Sports Awards alongside Stephen McCartney, Sports Development Manager; and Nathan Campbell and Rachel Adams from event sponsor, Moore NI. CREDIT CCGBC

A new category has been introduced to this year’s event – ‘School of the Year’.

Applications are open now with 13 categories to choose from, including an award for Services to Sport and Coach of the Year, along with Junior and Senior Sports Man and Sports Woman.

Nominees must reside or compete for a team within the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Anyone can nominate in as many categories as they wish, as long as the nomination meets the agreed criteria. This year’s awards will be assessed on sporting achievements from September 1, 2024 – August 31.

For further information and the awards criteria visit : www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/see-do/sports-development/active-sport/sports-awards-2025

To nominate your sporting hero visit: https://forms.ccgbcapps.com/forms/sports-awards

All nomination forms must be submitted no later than 4pm on Friday, September 26.