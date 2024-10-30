As excitement builds for the Moore NI Causeway Coast and Glens Sports Awards 2024 later this week, the category award sponsors have been announced.

Moore Northern Ireland was recently announced as the headline sponsor for this year's awards taking place on Friday, November 1 and several other local businesses have now shown their support for sport in the Borough, by sponsoring the award categories.

Local solicitors Turley Legal will support both the Sportsman and Sportswoman categories with gala event hosts The Lodge Hotel, sponsoring Junior Sportsman of The Year. Hutchinson Engineering has chosen to sponsor The International Award, while Causeway Engraving has shown their support for Sports Administrators within the Borough.

The sponsor for the Disability Sport category is the Coleraine based Causeway Clear Ears with the Junior Sportswoman of the Year sponsor announced as Vend Digital.

Tickets sales will close at 12pm on 30th October 30 so hurry!

To purchase tickets for the Moore NI CCG Sports Awards 2024, visit https://bit.ly/3NDlMYy