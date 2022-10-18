Dunamoy Cottage and Spa took home the prize in the category of Best Self Catering Accommodation (Large) at the ceremony held in the Slieve Donard Resort, Co Down.

Representatives from tourism businesses and organisations across Northern Ireland gathered to recognise the efforts made by the industry over the last two years, celebrate excellence and look to the future.

Speaking at the ceremony, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: “It is only right that we should celebrate the resilience and ingenuity shown by the tourism industry over the last two and a half years. We are also turning to the future and I am encouraged that closer to home markets are performing well and our international markets are starting to recover however I know that value for money will remain extremely important in the months ahead.”